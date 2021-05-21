Atlanta murder suspect to be extradited from Alabama

Andre Thomas, 40, was captured in Covington County, Alabama, on May 14 after police circulated his photo and said he may have been hiding with friends and relatives there. A $2,000 reward was offered for information leading to his capture.

Covington Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Todd Grimes said Thomas is set to appear before a judge next week and could be back in Atlanta within a few days if he signs his extradition waiver. If Thomas refuses, Grimes said the sheriff’s office would need to get the waiver approved by the governor’s office, which could prolong the extradition process.