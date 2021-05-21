Atlanta murder suspect to be extradited from Alabama

An Atlanta murder suspect recently captured in south Alabama could be extradited back to Fulton County as soon as next week to face charges in a man’s February shooting, officials confirmed.
Andre Thomas, 40, was captured in Covington County, Alabama, on May 14 after police circulated his photo and said he may have been hiding with friends and relatives there. A $2,000 reward was offered for information leading to his capture.
Covington Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Todd Grimes said Thomas is set to appear before a judge next week and could be back in Atlanta within a few days if he signs his extradition waiver. If Thomas refuses, Grimes said the sheriff’s office would need to get the waiver approved by the governor’s office, which could prolong the extradition process.
Thomas is the second suspect to be charged in the Feb. 17 shooting of 45-year-old Cornelius Morgan outside a gas station on Atlanta’s Westside, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Morgan was rushed to the hospital about 6 p.m. after officers discovered him near a convenience store at the corner of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Bolton Road.
Rescue crews attempted to save Morgan, but he died of his injuries, authorities said.
In late March, 32-year-old Johnathan Coleman was charged with murder after investigators said they linked him to the deadly shooting. He was captured by U.S. marshals in Mobile and brought back to Georgia. Coleman remained held at the Fulton County Jail on Friday without bond, according to online records.