Atlanta murder suspect believed to be in Alabama

A second suspect sought in the fatal shooting of a man at a northwest Atlanta intersection earlier this year is believed to be hiding in Alabama, authorities said.
Andre Thomas is wanted on a murder charge in the shooting of Cornelius Morgan, who was killed Feb. 17 along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Morgan, 45, was rushed to a hospital, but died of his injuries.
Investigators said the gunman drove away from the scene after shooting the man.
Thomas is the second suspect sought in the case. More than a month after the deadly shooting, authorities arrested 32-year-old Johnathan Coleman after investigators linked him to the crime.
Atlanta police announced this week that they were also able to link Thomas to the case, but said he remains at large. Authorities in central Alabama said the 40-year-old may have friends and family members in Covington County, and believe he could be hiding there, AL.com reported.
Investigators are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the man’s arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for the cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.