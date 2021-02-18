Police: Suspect drives off after fatal shooting at NW Atlanta intersection

Police are looking for a gunman who drove away after fatally shooting a man Wednesday night in northwest Atlanta.
The victim was rushed to a hospital about 6 p.m. after officers discovered him shot in the area of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Bolton Road. Despite the efforts of rescue crews, the man died of his injuries, according to Atlanta police.
His name was not released.
“The suspect is believed to have fled the scene in an unknown vehicle,” a police spokesman said in a statement.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene Wednesday night to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No further updates on the case were provided Thursday.
