X
Dark Mode Toggle

Atlanta Mayor: ‘Instigators’ will be arrested if protests turn violent

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

As people wait for the release of video showing the deadly encounter between Memphis police and Tyre Nichols, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is asking that any gatherings in response remain peaceful.

“I know there will be protests in our city,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram account. “... (I) also want to make sure that we are vigilant about making sure that violent instigators don’t get the final word and don’t co-op peaceful protests for their own political aims.”

Dickens warned that vandalism and violence will lead to arrests “just like before,” referencing last weekend’s protest over the city’s planned police training center that devolved into downtown Atlanta businesses being damaged and a cop car being lit ablaze. Six people were arrested.

“My heart goes out to (Nichols) family, and my thoughts and prayers and actions are with Memphis and with Atlanta this evening,” Dickens said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Memphis Police Department

Tyre Nichols case: Memphis’ police chief was once fired from Atlanta Police Department3h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
8h ago

Credit: Alex Slitz

The Jolt: A test for city-state relations after Kemp’s state of emergency
12h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik

AJC poll reveals Georgians’ concerns that Congress cannot overcome division
12h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik

AJC poll reveals Georgians’ concerns that Congress cannot overcome division
12h ago

Credit: AP

Core of Georgia Tech’s ACC championship team once struggled, too
3h ago
The Latest
Atlanta mayor warns against violent protests
35m ago
Atlanta Mayor Dickens: Violence will not be tolerated
3h ago
Green manufacturing company opening HQ in Georgia with 170 jobs
3h ago
Featured

Credit: John Bazemore

Decisions Are Imminent’ - Trump Grand Jury, Breakdown podcast
6h ago
AJC poll: Georgians oppose runoffs, back sports betting and abortion rights
Cold weather runs, North Atlanta Home Show and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top