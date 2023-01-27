Atlanta Mayor: ‘Instigators’ will be arrested if protests turn violent

“I know there will be protests in our city,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram account. “... (I) also want to make sure that we are vigilant about making sure that violent instigators don’t get the final word and don’t co-op peaceful protests for their own political aims.”

Dickens warned that vandalism and violence will lead to arrests “just like before,” referencing last weekend’s protest over the city’s planned police training center that devolved into downtown Atlanta businesses being damaged and a cop car being lit ablaze. Six people were arrested.