Atlanta cops arrest 2 more in street racing crackdown, including alleged organizer

Atlanta police have charged two men for their alleged roles in an illegal street racing event two months ago, including a race organizer accused of throwing fireworks at responding officers.
Police were called to Northside Drive near the I-75 on-ramp Oct. 18 after receiving reports of cars and pedestrians blocking the road to lay drag, Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said in a news release.
“Responding officers were hampered by vehicles and pedestrians deliberately blocking their way,” he said. “As officers attempted to reach the scene, someone in the crowd threw fireworks at them.”
Most of those who took part in the event managed to flee the intersection before backup arrived, but police were able to get photos and video of several people involved, authorities said.
On Tuesday, police arrested 21-year-old Adolfo Robledo after identifying him as the man who threw fireworks at officers. Chafee said. He was taken into custody in Ellenwood after detectives called his family members and told them he was wanted.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
During a news conference with local media Wednesday morning, Interim police Chief Rodney Bryant said investigators believe Robledo was “one of the organizers of one of the largest street racing events that we’ve had in this city."
”We had identified him for a period of time," the chief said. “He was aware that we were after him."
Robledo is charged with felony obstruction and prohibited use of fireworks. He remains held at the Fulton County Jail without bond, online records show.
Investigators also identified Kristopher Repka as one of the bystanders and obtained warrants charging him with misdemeanor obstruction and traffic violations.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Repka was arrested in Douglas County and extradited to Atlanta before being released on a signature bond earlier this month, jail records show. It wasn’t the first time the Sandy Springs man has been charged with taking part in illegal street racing.
In September, the 23-year-old was arrested in DeKalb County after injuring a bystander while doing doughnuts on I-85 South under Spaghetti Junction and then leaving the scene, police said previously.
He was charged with reckless driving, hit-and-run, laying drag, not having a license plate and driving the wrong way on a one-way road, jail records show. At the time, investigators described Repka as “an active member of the Atlanta racing scene.”
The latest arrests come as police continue efforts to crack down on illegal street racing events that have become more prevalent since the start of the pandemic.
Moving forward, Bryant said Atlanta police will continue to take a proactive approach to put barricades on streets where street racing is common, and partner with other local and state law enforcement agencies to develop a more collaborative plan to address the issue.
“It continues to be a nuisance and a very dangerous aspect of what’s happening in our city,” he said.
In response to residents' concerns about the illegal street racing, the city has taken steps in recent months to increase penalties for those involved, though some criminal justice advocates have said the measures are too harsh.
In August, the Atlanta City Council passed an ordinance that sets penalties for those who attend street racing events, even if they aren’t driving in them. Offenders can be fined up to $1,000 or spend up to six months in jail.
Several weeks ago, the city enacted a rule stating that anyone arrested on racing-related charges will no longer be able to immediately bond out of jail, and will have to stay there until they go before a judge, usually within 24 to 48 hours of arrest. And this Monday, the City Council formally asked the Georgia General Assembly to change state law to allow police officers to seize cars allegedly involved in street racing.
In other news: