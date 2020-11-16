Atlanta asks state to allow police to seize cars involved in street racing

Right now, state law doesn’t allow local authorities to confiscate vehicles used in connection with racing on public roads, according to the city’s resolution, which was sponsored by Councilwoman Joyce Sheperd. City officials have said increased penalties for offenders, including seizing cars used in street racing demonstrations, could reduce the activity on Atlanta’s roads.

In recent months, officials and residents across the city have grown frustrated about street racing, which is usually used as a catch-all term and involves drivers showing off their cars and doing stunts in front of a cheering crowd.