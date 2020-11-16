Atlanta asks state to allow police to seize cars involved in street racing

The Atlanta City Council on Monday formally asked the Georgia General Assembly to change state law to allow police officers to seize cars involved in street racing.
Right now, state law doesn’t allow local authorities to confiscate vehicles used in connection with racing on public roads, according to the city’s resolution, which was sponsored by Councilwoman Joyce Sheperd. City officials have said increased penalties for offenders, including seizing cars used in street racing demonstrations, could reduce the activity on Atlanta’s roads.
In recent months, officials and residents across the city have grown frustrated about street racing, which is usually used as a catch-all term and involves drivers showing off their cars and doing stunts in front of a cheering crowd.
“Many cities around the nation have adopted laws that allow vehicles used in illegal motor vehicle speed contests and exhibitions of speed to be considered a nuisance to allow for such vehicles to be temporarily seized and in certain cases permanently forfeited," the resolution states.
City councilmembers have taken other steps within their power to increase penalties for street racing. Two weeks ago, the city passed an ordinance that revokes immediate bond for people arrested on charges of racing, laying drag, reckless driving or illegal operation of ATVs. It requires them to stay in jail until they go before a judge, usually within 24 to 48 hours of arrest.
The Atlanta Police Department has also ramped up enforcement. This past weekend, officers issued 173 citations and made 14 arrests in connection with street racing, police officials said.
The Georgia General Assembly returns in January for the 2021 legislative session.