Atlanta street racers now face longer jail time after arrest, police say

Atlanta police have made nearly 500 arrests this year in connection with street racing, which often involves drivers loudly driving in tight circles amidst a cheering crowd on weekend nights. But those cases have largely not moved forward while Atlanta’s Municipal Court is closed due to the pandemic.

Chafee said the court plans to reopen Oct. 26. Street racing offenses can result in up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Over 2,200 residents signed a petition urging the court to resume cases and prioritize street racing.

“We’re hopeful that this is going to have an impact on public safety,” Chafee said.