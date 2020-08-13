City officials use barricades to crack down on Atlanta street races

On Wednesday morning, Atlanta Department of Transportation Commissioner Josh Rowan told council members that barricades are being brought in to narrow certain streets and help curb the recent spike in illegal racing.

“We’re trying our best with the two resources we have, which are water-filled plastic barriers and concrete barricades, to support APD with some of the street racing,” he said. “Our theory is that a narrower street makes it harder to do burnouts and doughnuts and race.”

In recent weeks, barricades have been placed in Atlanta’s Edgewood, Sweet Auburn and Castleberry Hill neighborhoods. By narrowing the streets and limiting crowds, Rowan explained, Atlanta police can reduce the number of officers needed to respond to the incidents.

“We’re looking at how we can replace a vehicle and an officer with something like a barricade,” Rowan said. “There’s no real scientific study to it. We go out and we look out for the burn tracks on the road and we try to put a barricade in the way to interfere with the activity.”

It is not clear if the barricades are cutting down the number of illegal races in the city. Data was not available Thursday.

Celeste Murphy, Atlanta Police Department’s deputy chief over field operations, said street racing became more prevalent at the start of the coronavirus pandemic because fewer cars were on the roads.

“Now that traffic is starting to increase, it’s become even more dangerous and they’re acting more brazen,” she said, adding that races are taking place in downtown, Midtown and Buckhead.

Murphy said the department appreciates the city’s efforts because police don’t want to respond to a scene where a bystander is run over and killed by someone doing doughnuts.

In addition to reducing the width of certain streets overnight, city officials are also considering buying more license plate readers. Dickens, who chairs the transportation committee, said the City Council also passed an ordinance last week increasing fines for street racing to up to $1,000.

Atlanta police detain a man while breaking up a recent gathering of street racers. Credit: Courtesy of Ben Hendren Credit: Courtesy of Ben Hendren

The ordinance also applies to those caught blocking off city streets with their vehicles so the events can take place, he said, adding that council members have received complaints about illegal racing from residents and business owners across Atlanta.

So far, no bystanders have been cited simply for watching cars race, according to police.

“This goal of this is not to stop young people from having fun,” Dickens said. “That’s not the intent. The goal here is to keep everyone safe.”