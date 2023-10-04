Hey Ya: Atlanta’s Outkast now has the best-selling rap album of all time

Andre “Andre 3000″ Benjamin and Antwan “Big Boi” Patton, better known as the legendary hip-hop duo OutKast, now hold a new title: “best-selling rap album of all time.”

Big Boi posted on Instagram that “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below,” with 13 million units sold, overtook Eminem’s “The Eminem Show,” which was released in 2002.

“Outchea like the air you breathe. @outkast is EVERLASTING. 🛸 Blessed and Highly Favored . Praise YahWeh,” he wrote

“What always distinguished Outkast was their creativity. Andre 3000 and Big Boi were never content to merely trot out a plodding beat and yell about women and sex. Instead, their goal was to excel at soulful, meaningful, jazz-and-funk-tinged hip-hop,” Melissa Ruggieri wrote for The AJC in 2019.

“Speakerboxx/The Love Below” was released on Sept. 23, 2003, and was the first hip-hop CD to win the Grammy’s top prize, album of the year.

Big Boi’s “Speakerboxxx” half of the album includes the hit “The Way You Move” and 18 other songs, while Andre 3000′s “The Love Below” includes “Hey Ya!” which Rolling Stone named the 10th greatest song of all-time.