André 3000 has longest song ever on Billboard’s Hot 100

André 3000 was clearly not trying to generate a pop hit single from his “New Blue Sun” instrumental album, but one song debuted this week on the Billboard Hot 100 and it is now officially the longest-running song to ever make it on the chart over its 65-year history.

His comically titled “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time” came in at No. 90 this week and clocked in at a whopping 12 minutes and 20 seconds.

The instrumental featuring André playing the flute beats Tool’s “Fear Inoculum,” which peaked at No. 93 in August 2019 and runs for 10 minutes and 21 seconds.