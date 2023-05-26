Braves hit home run with OutKast bobblehead

The Braves appeared to have hit a home run with their OutKast bobblehead night Thursday.

The team gave away bobbleheads featuring Atlanta’s hip-hop duo of Big Boi and Andre 3000 to the first 15,000 fans to enter the gates for the game against the Phillies. Well before the gates opened, fans were lined up at The Battery Atlanta to get in and ensure they were among the lucky. Some on social media likened the lines to those around the 2021 World Series and the replica-ring promotion the following year.

The bobblehead features Big Boi and Andre 3000 in Braves gear and driving a red Cadillac.

With an announced attendance of 43,216 for the game, there were 28,216 not-so-lucky attendees. Perhaps the Braves will consider another such giveaway.

While many fans were elated to get their hands on the bobblehead and plan to keep them, others did not. A search on eBay Friday morning listed the bobbleheads for as much as $350. For those who got Big Boi to autograph the bobblehead, well, the price goes up to as much as $900. Typical bobbleheads may go for about $100 on resale sites.

Big Boi did a stint in the broadcast booth, and announcers Brandon Gaudin and Jeff Francoeur remarked that many friends and family reached out in an attempt to secure the bobblehead on their behalf. No such luck. Big Boi may also consider a career in broadcasting, you know, if this music thing doesn’t work out. Clips of his stint in the booth made ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

Big Boi threw out the first pitch. Andre 3000 was not in attendance at the game.

The #OutkastBobbleheadNight @Braves was absolutely insane - what a phenomenal collaboration! In all my years I have never seen such a large crowd waiting so early at the gates! It’s clear EVERYONE wanted that bobble! Whew! We got ours! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ej2JC1KHS6 — Heather Avery, PhD (@haveryPhD) May 26, 2023