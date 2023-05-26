X

Braves hit home run with OutKast bobblehead

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

The Braves appeared to have hit a home run with their OutKast bobblehead night Thursday.

The team gave away bobbleheads featuring Atlanta’s hip-hop duo of Big Boi and Andre 3000 to the first 15,000 fans to enter the gates for the game against the Phillies. Well before the gates opened, fans were lined up at The Battery Atlanta to get in and ensure they were among the lucky. Some on social media likened the lines to those around the 2021 World Series and the replica-ring promotion the following year.

The bobblehead features Big Boi and Andre 3000 in Braves gear and driving a red Cadillac.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

With an announced attendance of 43,216 for the game, there were 28,216 not-so-lucky attendees. Perhaps the Braves will consider another such giveaway.

While many fans were elated to get their hands on the bobblehead and plan to keep them, others did not. A search on eBay Friday morning listed the bobbleheads for as much as $350. For those who got Big Boi to autograph the bobblehead, well, the price goes up to as much as $900. Typical bobbleheads may go for about $100 on resale sites.

Big Boi did a stint in the broadcast booth, and announcers Brandon Gaudin and Jeff Francoeur remarked that many friends and family reached out in an attempt to secure the bobblehead on their behalf. No such luck. Big Boi may also consider a career in broadcasting, you know, if this music thing doesn’t work out. Clips of his stint in the booth made ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

Big Boi threw out the first pitch. Andre 3000 was not in attendance at the game.

t-align:center;font-size:2em;">Sample HTML block

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Fugitive Georgia lab ‘kingpin’ smuggled millions to Middle East, court records allege3h ago

After stroke at age 11, Cobb student graduating from high school
3h ago

Suspect in death of Migos rapper Takeoff indicted on murder charge
2h ago

BREAKING: Hyundai, LG to build $4.3B battery plant near Savannah
10h ago

BREAKING: Hyundai, LG to build $4.3B battery plant near Savannah
10h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Meet the N. Georgia bishop who hopes to heal the United Methodist Conference
3h ago
The Latest

Austin Riley’s two home runs, big eighth inning push Braves over Phillies
10h ago
Braves prospect AJ Smith-Shawver impresses again in Triple-A start
10h ago
Braves notes: Max Fried begins throwing, Michael Tonkin hits the injured list
14h ago
Featured

Credit: Linda Stahl

Bill Torpy: Why Memorial Day is also a happy anniversary
3h ago
5/26 Mike Luckovich: Tina Turner
19h ago
A timeline of the Justin Ross Harris case
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top