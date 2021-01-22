Hartsfield-Jackson’s passenger traffic declined more than 60% in 2020

The Atlanta airport handled 42.9 million passengers in 2020 compared to 110.5 million passengers in 2019, according to the airport’s year-end traffic report.

It’s yet to be seen which airport was the world’s busiest in 2020. That will come after individual airports’ tallying of flight and passenger counts and an industry ranking from Airports Council International. Airports around the world saw steep declines in traffic, to varying degrees.