China airport passed Atlanta as world’s busiest in passengers in 2020

Atlanta officials have long prized the “world’s busiest” title, which Hartsfield-Jackson has held since 1998 for passenger counts. But the risk of eventually losing the title has been looming for years, with Beijing Capital International Airport in the No. 2 spot in 2019 and narrowing Atlanta’s lead.

Instead of Beijing, it was Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport that jumped to No. 1 in 2020, up from the No. 11 spot in 2019.

While Beijing has multiple airports that split up traffic, Guangzhou Bai Yun is the major airport for that city and benefited from an earlier recovery in domestic traffic in China.

Seven of the ten busiest airports in the world in the pandemic year of 2020 were in China.

Airports Council International said its rankings showed “the dramatic impact of COVID-19 on what are ordinarily the world’s busiest airports.” The airport group said the jump in rankings of Chinese airports illustrate “the uneven nature of the impact of, and recovery from, the pandemic across the world.”

For flight counts, Hartsfield-Jackson’s 548,016 bested Chicago O’Hare’s 538,211 last year. Atlanta had a 39.4% decline in flights while Chicago O’Hare had a 41.5% decline.

Airport flight count rankings from Airports Council International for 2020