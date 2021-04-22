ajc logo
X

China airport passed Atlanta as world’s busiest in passengers in 2020

Travelers wearing face masks make their way to security checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Travelers wearing face masks make their way to security checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Airport Blog | 1 hour ago
By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
But Hartsfield-Jackson took title for world’s busiest in flight counts

An airport in China overtook Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as the world’s busiest in passenger counts in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when airline travel plummeted to different degrees around the world.

Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport unseated the Atlanta airport for the first time in more than two decades, according to Airports Council International’s preliminary world airport traffic rankings released Wednesday.

However, Hartsfield-Jackson was the busiest airport measured by flight counts in 2020, taking that title back from Chicago O’Hare.

Hartsfield-Jackson had a 61.2% decline in passenger traffic last year, while Guangzhou had a 40.4% decline. Guangzhou handled 43.8 million passengers in 2020, while Hartsfield-Jackson handled 42.9 million.

Airport passenger traffic rankings from Airports Council International.
Airport passenger traffic rankings from Airports Council International.

Atlanta officials have long prized the “world’s busiest” title, which Hartsfield-Jackson has held since 1998 for passenger counts. But the risk of eventually losing the title has been looming for years, with Beijing Capital International Airport in the No. 2 spot in 2019 and narrowing Atlanta’s lead.

Instead of Beijing, it was Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport that jumped to No. 1 in 2020, up from the No. 11 spot in 2019.

While Beijing has multiple airports that split up traffic, Guangzhou Bai Yun is the major airport for that city and benefited from an earlier recovery in domestic traffic in China.

Seven of the ten busiest airports in the world in the pandemic year of 2020 were in China.

Airports Council International said its rankings showed “the dramatic impact of COVID-19 on what are ordinarily the world’s busiest airports.” The airport group said the jump in rankings of Chinese airports illustrate “the uneven nature of the impact of, and recovery from, the pandemic across the world.”

For flight counts, Hartsfield-Jackson’s 548,016 bested Chicago O’Hare’s 538,211 last year. Atlanta had a 39.4% decline in flights while Chicago O’Hare had a 41.5% decline.

Airport flight count rankings from Airports Council International for 2020
Airport flight count rankings from Airports Council International for 2020

About the Author

ajc.com

Kelly Yamanouchi

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top