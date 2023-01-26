Hartsfield-Jackson’s relocated cellphone lot drives some off-track

The new location is more centrally located for motorists picking up passengers at both Terminal North and Terminal South, according to airport officials.

But some meeter-greeters headed to the airport who are familiar with the old location, which had been open for a decade, may have a more difficult time finding the new location.

Dynamic signs at the airport direct motorists to the new cell phone lot location, which requires those coming from I-85 South to drive past the terminal, following signs to the ATL West Parking/Rental Car Center while staying in the right lane to drive around a loop to the cell phone lot.

Credit: Source: Google maps, AJC Credit: Source: Google maps, AJC

“We still have some issues,” Bheodari said. He said motorists “will pull out at the side of the road and park.”

“We’re putting a lot of focus on keeping them moving,” he said.