Clear lanes coming to international terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson

Clear trusted traveler lanes are coming to the international terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
The Clear program, which allows members to use expedited lanes to get to security screening at airports around the country, is already in the domestic terminal at the Atlanta airport.
But the addition of Clear lanes at the international terminal would add the service for members at the airport’s other entrance, and for travelers flying to different countries.
Plans are for Clear to start operating at the international terminal by summer, according to Hartsfield-Jackson senior deputy general manager Michael Smith.
The service to skip the line isn’t cheap, however. It costs $189 annually for a Clear membership, or $179 for Delta SkyMiles members, with further discounts for elite-level SkyMiles members.
Clear is also working through the process to become an authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider to start taking applications for the PreCheck trusted traveler program by. PreCheck costs $78 to apply for a five-year membership.
A Clear spokeswoman said there will be separate application options for Pre Check and for Clear.
About the Author
Credit: Miguel Martinez