Thanksgiving travelers fill Hartsfield-Jackson airport terminal

Lines for security screening at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport stretched through the domestic terminal atrium and down hallways early Wednesday morning on one of the busiest days of the Thanksgiving holiday travel season.
Wait times at the main checkpoint exceeded half an hour during some periods. Airport officials are urging travelers to get to the airport at least two hours before domestic flights, and to allow extra time for any special services like wheelchair assistance or travel with pets.
The busiest days for air travel are expected to be today and the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
Those flying out for the holiday can check security wait times on the airport’s website. Wait times can fluctuate significantly throughout the day.
Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi
With a bounce-back in travel, AAA expects this year’s Thanksgiving traveler volumes in Georgia, including those going by car and by air, to be 3% shy of 2019 levels. Airline passenger counts are expected to be within 13% of 2019.
More than 2 million travelers have passed through airport security checkpoints nationwide on each of the last six days as holiday travel ramped up, according to Transportation Security Administration data. More than 2.4 million passengers traveled last Friday, setting a record for the period since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi
Hartsfield-Jackson itself expects to handle 2.22 million passengers during the Thanksgiving travel period running from last Saturday to next Monday. The airport has had normal operations over the last several days after a gun discharge at the main security checkpoint on Saturday.
