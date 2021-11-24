Thanksgiving travelers fill Hartsfield-Jackson airport terminal

With a bounce-back in travel, AAA expects this year’s Thanksgiving traveler volumes in Georgia, including those going by car and by air, to be 3% shy of 2019 levels. Airline passenger counts are expected to be within 13% of 2019.

More than 2 million travelers have passed through airport security checkpoints nationwide on each of the last six days as holiday travel ramped up, according to Transportation Security Administration data. More than 2.4 million passengers traveled last Friday, setting a record for the period since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Caption Lines for the main security checkpoint in the domestic terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Nov. 24, 2021 stretched out of the queueing area and into the atrium starting in the early morning hours. Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

Hartsfield-Jackson itself expects to handle 2.22 million passengers during the Thanksgiving travel period running from last Saturday to next Monday. The airport has had normal operations over the last several days after a gun discharge at the main security checkpoint on Saturday.