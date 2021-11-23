Plan ahead: Thanksgiving weekend typically deadly on Georgia roads

Although the pandemic halted travel for many, the number of Thanksgiving travelers looks to increase nationally by 13% this year. In Georgia, AAA predicts nearly 1.6 million people will travel, up 12% from 2020.

“It’s beginning to look more like a normal holiday travel season, compared to what we saw last year,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA. “Now that U.S. borders are open, vaccinations are readily available, and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holidays.”

According to the transportation analytics company INRIX, travelers should avoid hitting the road during peak hours, including Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. On Thursday through Sunday, expect the most drivers on the road in the afternoon hours.

“Motorists should make sure their vehicle is ready for the road, travel with patience, allow plenty of time to reach their destinations, obey the posted speed limit, ensure every occupant is properly restrained in their vehicle, and never drive distracted or impaired,” Wright said.

STAY SAFE ON THE ROADS

1. Obey the posted speed limit

2. Do not drive impaired. Consider a rideshare service or designate a sober driver.

3. Buckle up. Make sure children are properly restrained, too.

4. Pay attention. Limit distractions and remain hands-free of phones.

5. Plan your trip. Minimize stops and pack an emergency roadside kit.

Source: Georgia Department of Public Safety