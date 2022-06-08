TSA investigates if screening missed firearm at Hartsfield-Jackson

A secondary review of images of bags that had previously passed through screening at the South security checkpoint at the domestic terminal showed a possible missed firearm Monday afternoon, according to TSA. The agency said it searched the terminal for the passenger with the carry-on bag, but was unable to locate the person. As a result, the existence of the firearm is unconfirmed.

The review of images was done at a new upper-level screening room above the South checkpoint, where TSA officers remotely review screening images of bags, in addition to the officers screening luggage and reviewing images at the checkpoint.