TSA investigates if screening missed firearm at Hartsfield-Jackson

People pass through a security checkpoint entrance at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

People pass through a security checkpoint entrance at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

The Transportation Security Administration is investigating the possibility that a firearm was missed during screening at a Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport checkpoint.

A secondary review of images of bags that had previously passed through screening at the South security checkpoint at the domestic terminal showed a possible missed firearm Monday afternoon, according to TSA. The agency said it searched the terminal for the passenger with the carry-on bag, but was unable to locate the person. As a result, the existence of the firearm is unconfirmed.

The review of images was done at a new upper-level screening room above the South checkpoint, where TSA officers remotely review screening images of bags, in addition to the officers screening luggage and reviewing images at the checkpoint.

TSA said its officers are “catching firearms at an alarming rate at checkpoints,” and such an incident of a possible missed firearm is “a very, very rare occurrence.”

“TSA takes this situation very seriously and is currently investigating the circumstances,” the agency said in a written statement.

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

