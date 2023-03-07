BreakingNews
Hartsfield-Jackson to hold job fair

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will hold a job fair Wednesday, as it continues a push to fill positions in concessions and other areas.

The world’s busiest airport will hold the career fair in its domestic terminal atrium from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those interested in attending can register at https://www.atl.com/careerfair/.

The airport says about 40 employers will be hiring for positions such as cashiers, servers, sales associates, customer service, cooks, hosts, bartenders, overnight prep, shift managers, warehouse attendants, drivers, custodians, wheelchair attendants, ramp agents, administration attendants and security officers.

Job seekers must be able to pass a 10-year federal background check.

4th arrest in 17th Street bridge shootings that killed two youths
