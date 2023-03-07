Hartsfield-Jackson to hold job fair

The world’s busiest airport will hold the career fair in its domestic terminal atrium from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those interested in attending can register at https://www.atl.com/careerfair/.

The airport says about 40 employers will be hiring for positions such as cashiers, servers, sales associates, customer service, cooks, hosts, bartenders, overnight prep, shift managers, warehouse attendants, drivers, custodians, wheelchair attendants, ramp agents, administration attendants and security officers.