Frontier Airlines to open Atlanta crew base

The ultra low-cost airline said it intends to start basing flight crews at Hartsfield-Jackson in late 2021, as it plans to add routes to Atlanta this year.

The airline has about 15 flights from Atlanta today. That’s on par with its flight schedule more than five years ago during the busy summer travel season. But Frontier’s flight schedule has tended to focus on vacationers and thus fluctuates drastically between peak periods and the slower winter season.