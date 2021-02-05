Frontier Airlines to open Atlanta crew base

Denver-based Frontier Airlines said it plans to open a crew base in Atlanta as it grows at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
The ultra low-cost airline said it intends to start basing flight crews at Hartsfield-Jackson in late 2021, as it plans to add routes to Atlanta this year.
The airline has about 15 flights from Atlanta today. That’s on par with its flight schedule more than five years ago during the busy summer travel season. But Frontier’s flight schedule has tended to focus on vacationers and thus fluctuates drastically between peak periods and the slower winter season.
Frontier also outlined plans for a crew base in Tampa.
“With our low-cost structure and focus on leisure travel, Frontier is exceptionally well positioned to increase operations this year and continue to expand in these two growing markets,” Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in a written statement.
Ultra low-cost carriers like Frontier and Spirit Airlines charge extra for large carry-on bags as well as checked bags, and also charge for in-flight beverages.
Frontier didn’t say how many pilots or flight attendants it may base at Hartsfield-Jackson.
Pilots and flight attendants are typically based out of one city, and may live in that area or commute by air from somewhere else around the country when they work trips.