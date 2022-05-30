Hundreds of flights canceled over Memorial Day weekend

Combined Shape Caption

May 27, 2022 Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport: The Lomboy Family (Left to right) Jandre-16, Michelle, Jerric and Jervin-21 had their Delta L.A. flight cancelled by email at 3:08 am. They rebooked on Southwest. They are traveling internationally to the Philippines. Travelers were numerous at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport for the Friday of Memorial Day weekend on May 27, 2022. Delta Air Lines warned of disruptions to flights over Memorial Day weekend and announced cuts to its flight schedule due to operational challenges. Facing weather disruptions, short-staffing and an increase in COVID-19 cases among its employees, Atlanta-based Delta is cutting flights over the Memorial Day holiday period and through the summer. That promises to cause frustrations for the millions of travelers expected to take to the skies for vacations this weekend and through the summer, amid a rebound in travel that has driven record demand in some areas. Delta alone expects to handle 2.5 million passengers over the Memorial Day weekend, up 25% from 2021. Delta said it will send updates to customers if their flights are disrupted. Rescheduling passengers onto other flights could be challenging because many flights are fully booked for the holiday period. Among the problems is that Delta has been struggling to get enough pilots hired and trained to operate its schedule as it ramps up flights. The airline is cutting about 100 flights a day for July and early August, amounting to about 2% of the airlineÕs flights, according to a spokesman. The airline also issued a waiver for passengers scheduled to travel to, from or through its hub in Atlanta and cities in the Northeast for May 26-28, saying it will waive the fare difference for passengers who want to rebook flights to avoid disruptions. It cited weather as a reason for the waiver, though the forecast for this weekend is relatively mild. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)