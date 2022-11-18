Hartsfield-Jackson to pay $92 million for Delta construction work

Delta is designing and building the club on D, along with other space, and will be reimbursed $92 million by the airport, according to the airline. After construction, Delta will lease the space from the airport.

Hartsfield-Jackson will also reimburse Delta $74 million for construction work to integrate the new construction into the widened Concourse D, for a total reimbursement of $166 million to Delta. The Atlanta City Council transportation committee on Wednesday voted to authorize the reimbursement to Delta.

Sky Clubs are open to members who pay Delta $545 a year for access, or who get access through other ways, such as diamond-level elite frequent flier status, the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express card or by flying business class. Delta has seven other Sky Clubs on other concourses at Hartsfield-Jackson.