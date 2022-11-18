Hartsfield-Jackson to pay $92 million for Delta construction work

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport plans to pay $92 million toward construction of space for Delta Air Lines on Concourse D, in particular a new Sky Club.
The Delta Sky Club will be built on Concourse D as part of a massive project to widen the entire concourse. It will replace two smaller clubs on D, making up 9,000 square feet of space that Atlanta-based Delta will turn over to the airport, according to airport documents.
The airport originally planned to put $33.1 million toward the exclusive club on a new third level of Concourse D, as approved in 2021.
But the airport also warned at the time that the price tag could increase based on cost increases in materials and labor. The cost did indeed escalate with a new estimate from the project’s construction manager, according to Hartsfield-Jackson general manager Balram Bheodari. City documents say “the current valuation to complete construction of the Shell Project has substantially increased due to inflation, supply chain issues, and projected escalations.”
The Concourse D funding comes after Hartsfield-Jackson put $24 million in airport money into an expansive Delta Sky Club that opened on Concourse B in 2016.
Delta is designing and building the club on D, along with other space, and will be reimbursed $92 million by the airport, according to the airline. After construction, Delta will lease the space from the airport.
Hartsfield-Jackson will also reimburse Delta $74 million for construction work to integrate the new construction into the widened Concourse D, for a total reimbursement of $166 million to Delta. The Atlanta City Council transportation committee on Wednesday voted to authorize the reimbursement to Delta.
Sky Clubs are open to members who pay Delta $545 a year for access, or who get access through other ways, such as diamond-level elite frequent flier status, the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express card or by flying business class. Delta has seven other Sky Clubs on other concourses at Hartsfield-Jackson.
About the Author