Hartsfield-Jackson adds $160 million to Concourse D widening project

The full Concourse D construction project is expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

But the Atlanta airport is funding the project in phases. The first $5 million was approved earlier this year for “early pre-construction” planning including reviews of design documents, construction planning, cost estimates and coordination with airlines. Then, last month the airport got $40 million from federal bipartisan infrastructure law funding for the project.

The next round of work to be handled by construction management joint venture Holder-Moody-Bryson-Sovereign will include early work on areas including installation or relocation of sanitary sewer lines, grading of ramp pavement and acquisition of structural steel, passenger boarding bridges, electrical equipment and roofing materials.

Hartsfield-Jackson officials are seeking Atlanta City Council authorization to use $160 million in funding from the airport budget for the project.

With upcoming work around the terminals and concourses, airport officials are separately seeking approval for on-call construction management contracts with four different joint ventures: New South-Synergy, ATL Builders, McCarthy + SG, TUJV.

The four were selected out of ten joint ventures that competed for the three-year contracts with a two-year renewal term. The airport is also seeking approval for $139 million in funding under the on-call construction management contracts this fiscal year.

Other work in the pipeline include ongoing projects to add five gates to Concourse T, extend the Plane Train and make improvements on the airfield. Airport officials also plan to renovate Concourse E, add cargo facilities, build more domestic gates and reconfigure the Terminal North check-in lobby to reflect shifts in how people check in for flights.