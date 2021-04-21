Hartsfield-Jackson budgets $33 million to fund new Delta Sky Club

Delta will design and build the club, which will include adding a third floor to the concourse, according to a resolution approved this week by the Atlanta City Council. The airport will reimburse Delta, though the price tag could escalate based on cost increases in materials and labor. Delta will pay for the interior finishes of the new club. It will then lease the space from the airport.

The new club will replace two smaller clubs on concourse D, which Delta will turn over to the airport. The new project will result in 20,000 square feet of leased space on the concourse for Delta.