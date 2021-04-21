ajc logo
Hartsfield-Jackson budgets $33 million to fund new Delta Sky Club

Atlanta Airport Blog | 55 minutes ago
By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will spend up to $33.1 million for the construction of a new Delta Sky Club on Concourse D.

Delta will design and build the club, which will include adding a third floor to the concourse, according to a resolution approved this week by the Atlanta City Council. The airport will reimburse Delta, though the price tag could escalate based on cost increases in materials and labor. Delta will pay for the interior finishes of the new club. It will then lease the space from the airport.

The new club will replace two smaller clubs on concourse D, which Delta will turn over to the airport. The new project will result in 20,000 square feet of leased space on the concourse for Delta.

The club will be open to members who pay Delta $545 for a one-year membership or who get access through other ways such as by flying business class, or through diamond-level elite frequent flier status or the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express card.

The Sky Club project was part of a list of pre-approved projects in Delta’s 20-year lease struck in 2016 with the City of Atlanta, meaning it requires no further approval to move forward.

Atlanta-based Delta has seven other Sky Clubs at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on different concourses. It closed many of them throughout its system due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is reopening more of the lounges as it prepares for a rebound in travel this summer.

Several years ago, the airport funded $24 million for a massive new Delta Sky Club on Concourse B.

