Hartsfield-Jackson to host job fair March 23

June 30, 2021 Atlanta - Timothy Hosea, regional manager with Hallmark Aviation Services, meets with job seekers at ATL Airport Career Fair at Georgia International Convention Center on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

caption arrowCaption
June 30, 2021 Atlanta - Timothy Hosea, regional manager with Hallmark Aviation Services, meets with job seekers at ATL Airport Career Fair at Georgia International Convention Center on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The ATL Airport Career Fair will be held at the Georgia International Convention Center. This is the perfect opportunity for qualified applicants to apply for positions including managerial roles, jobs with airlines, cargo, maintenance, concessions, and other companies that make Hartsfield-Jackson an industry leader. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

With airport concessionaires still struggling to find workers, Hartsfield-Jackson International plans to host a job fair next month.

The job fair is scheduled for March 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the airport’s domestic terminal atrium.

Airport employers will be looking to fill an array of jobs, from restaurant workers and cashiers to aircraft cleaners, baggage handlers and security officers.

Those interested should register online in advance of the event. Go to atl.com/careerfair for more information. Parking at the airport costs $3 an hour.

This is the airport’s first major job fair this year. Hartsfield-Jackson held a series of job fairs last summer as concessionaires tried to reopen all of their locations.

However, some restaurants and shops have remained closed or operated with limited hours into this year as companies struggle to fill positions. Of 385 concession locations at Hartsfield-Jackson, 53 are still closed.

The shuttered storefronts and worker shortages are causing a crunch as travel returns. More than 2 million people passed through airport security checkpoints nationally this past Sunday and Friday, approaching 2019 levels, according to Transportation Security Administration figures.

