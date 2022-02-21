Hartsfield-Jackson to host job fair March 23

With airport concessionaires still struggling to find workers, Hartsfield-Jackson International plans to host a job fair next month.
The job fair is scheduled for March 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the airport’s domestic terminal atrium.
Airport employers will be looking to fill an array of jobs, from restaurant workers and cashiers to aircraft cleaners, baggage handlers and security officers.
Those interested should register online in advance of the event. Go to atl.com/careerfair for more information. Parking at the airport costs $3 an hour.
This is the airport’s first major job fair this year. Hartsfield-Jackson held a series of job fairs last summer as concessionaires tried to reopen all of their locations.
However, some restaurants and shops have remained closed or operated with limited hours into this year as companies struggle to fill positions. Of 385 concession locations at Hartsfield-Jackson, 53 are still closed.
The shuttered storefronts and worker shortages are causing a crunch as travel returns. More than 2 million people passed through airport security checkpoints nationally this past Sunday and Friday, approaching 2019 levels, according to Transportation Security Administration figures.
