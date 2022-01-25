Hartsfield-Jackson contracting for new concessions on Concourse T

The Atlanta airport invited companies to compete for a contract to open three food-and-beverage locations and one retail location on a new wing of the concourse. The $330 million Concourse T expansion adds five gates and 6,000 square feet of concessions space. The first three gates are expected to be complete by October and the remaining two gates along with the new concessions should open by December.

Five companies have now submitted proposals: AETC Airport Employment and Training Center Inc., Delaware North Companies Travel Hospitality Services Inc., Host Stellar DCG SCR CIX ATL LLC, Paradies Lagardere @ ATL T-North LLC and PhaseNext Hospitality LLC.