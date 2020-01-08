Hartsfield-Jackson launches massive contracting process for new restaurants

In 2018, Atlanta’s former chief procurement officer Adam Smith was sentenced to prison for his role in a cash-for-contracts scandal.

Last May, Hartsfield-Jackson concessions director Charles E. “Chilly” Ewing Sr. was fired after being accused of sexually harassing women who worked at the airport.

And Tuesday, a former top Atlanta contracting official who admitted to being paid more than $220,000 over five years to help companies win government contracts was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay $124,000 in restitution.

The new process will start with 10 contracts for food and beverage outlets, which would represent dozens of restaurants and vendors.

There are plans to let other contracts for more airport concessions, including retailers.

The airport plans to hold a pre-proposal conference and tour for interested companies Thursday, Jan. 16, at 9 a.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center.