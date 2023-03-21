BreakingNews
Georgia Senate approves ban on end-of-term, chamber-financed Euro trips
X

Frontier Airlines announces new international flights from Atlanta

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that it will launch more flights from Atlanta starting this May, including routes to Central America and the Caribbean.

The additions will make Atlanta the third-largest operation for Denver-based Frontier, with 38 routes from Atlanta.

Frontier said it will begin flying from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Guatemala City, Guatemala starting May 12 and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic starting May 11. The flights will operate twice a week on each route.

The ultra low-cost carrier will also add daily flights from Atlanta to San Diego on May 11. And it will restart seasonal flights from Atlanta to Ontario, California, on May 11 and to Salt Lake City starting May 12.

Frontier, which charges extra for carry-on and checked baggage and in-flight food and beverages, has been expanding at Hartsfield-Jackson in recent years.

Daniel Shurz, Frontier senior vice president of commercial, called Atlanta “one of Frontier’s fastest-growing markets.”

In 2021, the carrier announced its first international fights from Atlanta and began flying to Cancun, Mexico; Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Last year, Frontier announced new flights from Atlanta to Nassau, Bahamas, Kingston, Jamaica; San Salvador, El Salvador; and San Jose and Liberia, Costa Rica.

Other carriers are also adding more international flights, including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, which plans this year to operate its largest-ever trans-Atlantic flight schedule.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: File

Corky Kell Classic renames event to honor Dave Hunter1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More Power Five coordinators joining Georgia football’s support staff
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Read about Georgia Tech AD J Batt’s contract details
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy of 365 Degree Total Marketing

Get away to Darien for history and small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy of 365 Degree Total Marketing

Get away to Darien for history and small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
3h ago

Credit: AP

Why Braves optioned Vaughn Grissom and others as opening-day roster comes into focus
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

International travel rebound fueling growth of Delta flights overseas
2022 was a bad year for flight cancellations and delays. Here’s why
Pilots wanted: Recruiting event seeks trained and aspiring aviators
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Mableton vote is among a number of special elections Tuesday in metro Atlanta
Inside the Trump Special Grand Jury in Georgia: New podcast episode
Behind Jimmy Carter’s defeat, a clandestine trip and a four-decade secret
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top