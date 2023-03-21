Frontier Airlines announces new international flights from Atlanta

Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that it will launch more flights from Atlanta starting this May, including routes to Central America and the Caribbean.
The additions will make Atlanta the third-largest operation for Denver-based Frontier, with 38 routes from Atlanta.
Frontier said it will begin flying from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Guatemala City, Guatemala starting May 12 and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic starting May 11. The flights will operate twice a week on each route.
The ultra low-cost carrier will also add daily flights from Atlanta to San Diego on May 11. And it will restart seasonal flights from Atlanta to Ontario, California, on May 11 and to Salt Lake City starting May 12.
Frontier, which charges extra for carry-on and checked baggage and in-flight food and beverages, has been expanding at Hartsfield-Jackson in recent years.
Daniel Shurz, Frontier senior vice president of commercial, called Atlanta “one of Frontier’s fastest-growing markets.”
In 2021, the carrier announced its first international fights from Atlanta and began flying to Cancun, Mexico; Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Last year, Frontier announced new flights from Atlanta to Nassau, Bahamas, Kingston, Jamaica; San Salvador, El Salvador; and San Jose and Liberia, Costa Rica.
Other carriers are also adding more international flights, including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, which plans this year to operate its largest-ever trans-Atlantic flight schedule.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com