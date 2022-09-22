ajc logo
DOT awards $18.4 million to Hartsfield-Jackson for taxiway work

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding $18.4 million in grant funding to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for rehabilitation and reconstruction of taxiways.

The money will help pay for work on five taxiways at the Atlanta airport.

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, an Atlanta Democrat, called Hartsfield-Jackson “the country’s most important piece of civilian infrastructure.” In a written statement she said the funding will allow the airport to “continue to serve its millions of passengers and generate economic mobility.”

Taxiway reconstruction is one of many projects that are part of Hartsfield-Jackson’s $11.5 billion master plan to update and expand the world’s busiest airport.

Atlanta airport general manager Balram Bheodari said the taxiway work will improve safety and extend the lifespan of the pavement on the airfield.

The DOT regularly awards grants for airport runway and taxiway projects across the country.

“Airports play a tremendous role in local economies across the country, large and small, and as we emerge from the pandemic there is enormous demand for air travel,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a written statement, adding that the grants will help modernize airports.

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

