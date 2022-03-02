Audit: Airport maintenance crew short on certifications

The Atlanta City Auditor’s Office report on the airport’s facilities management staffing presented at a city council committee meeting Wednesday says 17% of crew staff lacked a certification or license required for their positions.

The requirements for credentials for some of the division’s nearly 170 workers were unclear, particularly when it came to positions that require a commercial driver’s license, according to the auditor’s office. The division lacked a centralized way to track credentials and lacked an effective process to monitor for suspended licenses.