ajc logo
X

Georgia lawmaker’s bill aims at reducing aircraft emissions, noise

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams speaks at a "Reclaim your vote" rally at Clark Atlanta University In Atlanta on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Bob Andres/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams speaks at a "Reclaim your vote" rally at Clark Atlanta University In Atlanta on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Bob Andres/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

A Georgia congresswoman filed legislation Tuesday to boost funding for technology to reduce aircraft emissions and noise.

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, an Atlanta Democrat, introduced a bill that, if it were to become law, would provide $1.5 billion in grant funds over five years for sustainable aviation fuel projects, low-emission aviation technology development and other technology to reduce aircraft fuel burn, emissions and noise.

Williams’ legislation follows passage last week of the Democrats’ landmark climate and health care bill called the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which includes funding for the development of sustainable aviation fuel.

Sustainable aviation fuels are often biofuels made from tree and plant debris, used cooking oil or other materials, and can be blended with conventional jet fuel.

The IRA includes tax credits for the sale or mixture of sustainable aviation fuel and $297 million for grants for such fuel and low-emissions aviation technology.

Williams said in a written statement she lives close enough to Hartsfield-Jackson “to hear planes fly over every 60 seconds. My neighbors, constituents, and I know firsthand just how much reducing aviation pollution and noise matters to people on the ground.”

She said the bill she sponsored is aimed at providing long-term funding for programs to address those issues.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney2h ago
Flight attendant fired by Delta alleges racial discrimination
5h ago
Needing a fresh arm, Braves call up prospect Freddy Tarnok
3h ago
‘Please don’t kill me’: Security guard shot in Atlanta apartment complex
2h ago
‘Please don’t kill me’: Security guard shot in Atlanta apartment complex
2h ago
The Jolt: Georgia lands college football title game after Music Midtown pulls out
8h ago
The Latest
Flight attendant fired by Delta alleges racial discrimination
5h ago
Frontier announces new international routes from Atlanta
5h ago
Frontier to announce new international routes
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top