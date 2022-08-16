Georgia lawmaker’s bill aims at reducing aircraft emissions, noise

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, an Atlanta Democrat, introduced a bill that, if it were to become law, would provide $1.5 billion in grant funds over five years for sustainable aviation fuel projects, low-emission aviation technology development and other technology to reduce aircraft fuel burn, emissions and noise.

Williams’ legislation follows passage last week of the Democrats’ landmark climate and health care bill called the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which includes funding for the development of sustainable aviation fuel.