Georgia lawmaker’s bill aims at reducing aircraft emissions, noise

A Georgia congresswoman filed legislation Tuesday to boost funding for technology to reduce aircraft emissions and noise.
U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, an Atlanta Democrat, introduced a bill that, if it were to become law, would provide $1.5 billion in grant funds over five years for sustainable aviation fuel projects, low-emission aviation technology development and other technology to reduce aircraft fuel burn, emissions and noise.
Williams’ legislation follows passage last week of the Democrats’ landmark climate and health care bill called the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which includes funding for the development of sustainable aviation fuel.
Sustainable aviation fuels are often biofuels made from tree and plant debris, used cooking oil or other materials, and can be blended with conventional jet fuel.
The IRA includes tax credits for the sale or mixture of sustainable aviation fuel and $297 million for grants for such fuel and low-emissions aviation technology.
Williams said in a written statement she lives close enough to Hartsfield-Jackson “to hear planes fly over every 60 seconds. My neighbors, constituents, and I know firsthand just how much reducing aviation pollution and noise matters to people on the ground.”
She said the bill she sponsored is aimed at providing long-term funding for programs to address those issues.
