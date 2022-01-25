Delta to use bamboo, biodegradable items for some in-flight service

Airlines reduced in-flight service when the pandemic hit, but as travel returns they are gradually bringing back more extensive in-flight service.

In international business class, Delta said it is also switching to “eco-conscious bedding” with fabric made from recycled plastic bottles. The items come in reusable packaging, which it said will reduce single-use plastic usage by as much as 260,000 pounds a year.

Caption Delta is switching to international business class bedding made of recycled plastic bottles in reusable packaging. Source: Delta

Its new amenity kits for international business class will have fewer single-use plastic items than past ones and will include a bamboo toothbrush.

Caption Delta's new amenity kit reduces use of single-use plastics. Credit: Source: Delta

And the airline said it will begin serving canned wine from Imagery Estate Winery, a Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon, starting later this year on domestic flights. That will replace single-use plastic wine bottles — but the wine may still be served with a plastic cup.