Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Delta to use bamboo, biodegradable items for some in-flight service

Delta now offers bamboo cutlery in first class with packaged meals. Source: Delta

Credit: Source: Delta

caption arrowCaption
Delta now offers bamboo cutlery in first class with packaged meals. Source: Delta

Credit: Source: Delta

Credit: Source: Delta

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago
Aims to reduce single-use plastic items

Delta Air Lines is switching to bamboo cutlery for fresh packaged meals in first class as part of a broader effort to reduce single-use plastics on flights.

Delta said that and other changes planned for onboard service will reduce its plastic use by about 4.9 million pounds annually.

Atlanta-based Delta said bamboo cutlery will also be used on some international flights, and starting later this year, main cabin passengers traveling internationally will be served food on dishes made of biodegradable materials.

ExploreDelta announces $1 billion plan to reduce carbon emissions

Some plastic will still be used in the main cabin on domestic flights. Delta uses china to serve fresh non-packaged meals in first class and international business class.

The changes come after Delta in 2018 removed single-use plastic stir sticks and straws from its flights. Many companies began reducing single-use plastics several years ago, but the pandemic drove the use of disposable items and plastic for hygienic purposes. Delta, for example, temporarily switched to handing out plastic bags with snacks, a wet wipe and a plastic water bottle.

Airlines reduced in-flight service when the pandemic hit, but as travel returns they are gradually bringing back more extensive in-flight service.

In international business class, Delta said it is also switching to “eco-conscious bedding” with fabric made from recycled plastic bottles. The items come in reusable packaging, which it said will reduce single-use plastic usage by as much as 260,000 pounds a year.

caption arrowCaption
Delta is switching to international business class bedding made of recycled plastic bottles in reusable packaging. Source: Delta

Credit: Source: Delta

Delta is switching to international business class bedding made of recycled plastic bottles in reusable packaging. Source: Delta

Credit: Source: Delta

caption arrowCaption
Delta is switching to international business class bedding made of recycled plastic bottles in reusable packaging. Source: Delta

Credit: Source: Delta

Credit: Source: Delta

Its new amenity kits for international business class will have fewer single-use plastic items than past ones and will include a bamboo toothbrush.

caption arrowCaption
Delta's new amenity kit reduces use of single-use plastics.

Credit: Source: Delta

Delta's new amenity kit reduces use of single-use plastics.

Credit: Source: Delta

caption arrowCaption
Delta's new amenity kit reduces use of single-use plastics.

Credit: Source: Delta

Credit: Source: Delta

And the airline said it will begin serving canned wine from Imagery Estate Winery, a Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon, starting later this year on domestic flights. That will replace single-use plastic wine bottles — but the wine may still be served with a plastic cup.

caption arrowCaption
Delta Air Lines said it will begin serving Imagery Estate wine on domestic flights later this year.

Credit: Source: Delta

Delta Air Lines said it will begin serving Imagery Estate wine on domestic flights later this year.

Credit: Source: Delta

caption arrowCaption
Delta Air Lines said it will begin serving Imagery Estate wine on domestic flights later this year.

Credit: Source: Delta

Credit: Source: Delta

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Hartsfield-Jackson contracting for new concessions on Concourse T
2h ago
Hotels, convention business still recovering from COVID impact
5G expansion not planned for area around Hartsfield-Jackson
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top