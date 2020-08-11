Delta says it will double share of Black officers, directors by 2025

Explore Delta changes policy in response to black female doctor discrimination incident

In a memo to employees Tuesday, Bastian said “we have been listening, learning and taking steps toward becoming an anti-racist, anti-discrimination organization.”

He wrote that people of color make up 43% of Delta’s employees, 35% of its leaders and 18% of the top 100 officers. People of color refers to employees who identify as non-white, which can include those who are Black, Latino, Asian or Asian American and others.

Black people in particular make up 21% of employees, 16% of leaders and 7% of the top 100 officers.

“That is not a picture of equity, nor is it reflective of the world we serve,” he wrote.

In the memo, Bastian said the company will require all hiring and interview panels to “reflect diversity,” expand recruiting to more historically black colleges and universities, and support legislation that fights discrimination.

He also said he would ensure Delta’s political contributions evaluate “a candidate’s ethics and commitment to working toward racial equality.”

And he said Delta would double its spending with Black-owned businesses by 2025, require bidding to include minority-owned business participation and evaluate contracts to ensure suppliers are held accountable for anti-racist policies within their organizations.