Delta reports record second-quarter revenue as travel demand soars

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines brought in a record second-quarter revenues of $15.6 billion, as the number of people taking to the skies to travel reaches new heights.

Demand is particularly strong for international travel, said Delta CEO Ed Bastian in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Every market that we fly in Europe is really strong,” Bastian said. “When you have high demand, that pushes ticket prices high.”

After skyrocketing air fares last year, domestic fares have moderated some. But “pricing compared to a year ago is up internationally,” Bastian said.

The airline’s revenue in the quarter that ended June 30 was up 13% year-over-year, with record airline industry passenger volumes on June 30. That day, which was the Friday before the July 4 holiday travel period, was also Delta’s highest summer revenue day in the airline’s history.

Delta brought in $1.8 billion in net income the second quarter, up from $735 million a year ago. The profits are allowing the company to rack up cash to go toward annual profit-sharing payments for employees next February.

The company’s second-quarter operating expense was $13.1 billion, up 6% from a year ago. That includes a 22% decline in aircraft fuel costs and a 25% increase in salaries and related costs.

