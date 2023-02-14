Delta pays out 5.6% profit sharing bonuses to employees

Just two months later in 2020, Delta’s fortunes turned sour as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold and air travel plummeted by about 95% in mid-April. That year, the airline struggled to stay afloat, relying on billions of dollars in federal aid.

Delta employees saw their hours and pay cut by 25% or more. More than 40,000 Delta employees took unpaid leave and the company slashed its workforce through buyouts and early retirements. The company lost $12 billion in 2020 and as a result did not pay out profit-sharing bonuses to employees in 2021.

Delta also lost money in 2021, but still opted to pay out a smaller bonus of $625 or $1,250 to each employee in early 2022.

This year’s profit sharing bonus comes after Delta reported a $1.3 billion profit for 2022.

“Delta employees rose to the challenges of 2022,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a written statement.

Delta flight attendants and ground employees are also getting a 5% pay increase this coming April. That follows a 4% raise they received in May 2022.

Delta pilots, who have gone four years without raises, are voting on a new contract that would come with an initial 18% pay increase.