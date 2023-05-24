Delta hires new chief operating officer

Before Bastian joined Delta in 1998, he had been a vice president at Pepsi.

At Delta, Spanos will report directly to Bastian. Delta’s Chief of Operations John Laughter and Allison Ausband, the airline’s chief customer experience officer, will report to Spanos.

Delta’s former chief operating officer, Gil West, left Delta in 2020 and in 2021 was named chief operating officer of General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit. West was at Delta for about 12 years and joined the airline from bus company Laidlaw Transit Services, where he was CEO.

After West’s departure, Delta continued to work toward a recovery through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The airline and its customers have faced staffing issues, bouts of mass cancellations and flight disruptions. Delta is continuing to work to improve its operations this year.

In March, Delta and its regional carriers had the best on-time arrival rate in the U.S. airline industry at 79.2%, but also had the highest rate of flight cancellations at 1.7%, according to U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics data released Tuesday.