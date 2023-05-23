Pro-union Delta flight attendants plan rally at ATL airport Thursday

“At Delta, we support our employees’ right to choose whether or not a union is right for them,” Delta said in a written statement. “We believe our direct relationship with employees is stronger, faster and more effective in driving improvements, which is why Delta employees have repeatedly rejected union representation over the past 20 years.”

In 2019, Delta came under fire for an anti-union flyer that encouraged workers to spend their money on a new video game system instead of union dues. The IAM filed election interference charges with the National Mediation Board, which declined to investigate the allegations.

A shareholder proposal is set for a vote at Delta’s annual meeting next month that, if approved, calls for a non-interference policy to uphold rights at Delta to collective bargaining, as union organizing efforts are underway. Delta management is against the measure.