BreakingNews
US filings for jobless aid lowest since April
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Delta Amex cardholders now get discount on mileage award flights

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Delta Air Lines announced Thursday that most of its Delta SkyMiles American Express cards now come with a discount on mileage award flights.

The Atlanta-based airline said as of Feb. 2, those who have Gold, Platinum or Reserve SkyMiles American Express cards can get 15% off the cost in miles for award flights.

The benefit does not apply to those who have the Delta Blue SkyMiles AmEx — which has no annual fee. The Delta AmEx cards that do qualify all have annual fees: The Gold card has a $99 annual fee, Platinum has a $250 annual fee and Reserve has a $550 annual fee.

Delta said the 15% discount on award flights for those cardholders is a permanent benefit, not a limited time offer.

It’s the latest move by the airline to attract and retain more SkyMiles frequent flier members and Delta AmEx cardholders.

ExploreDelta to further curb SkyClub access amid demand surge

The airline last month announced that as of Feb. 1, SkyMiles members get free Wi-Fi on most of Delta’s domestic aircraft.

Delta’s partnership with American Express is a lucrative part of the business that brings in billions of dollars a year for the airline. Airlines generate significant revenue by selling miles to credit card issuers, and Delta brought in $5.5 billion from its AmEx partnership last year.

ExploreElite frequent flier status will soon be further out of reach on Delta

To get the 15% discount, those with a qualifying Delta AmEx card can sign into their SkyMiles account on Delta’s website or app and choose “Shop with Miles.” When checking out, the miles discount will be applied.

The discount only applies to Delta-operated flights, not flights on Delta partner carriers, and does not apply to taxes and fees.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Many Georgia Republicans want no part of Trump’s comeback3h ago

‘Grassroots rising.’ Behind an upset defeat in north Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Randy Snyder/AP

The Jolt: GOP senators renew push for Clarence Thomas statue at Capitol
2h ago

Credit: NBC Sports and NFL Network

Bradley’s Buzz: Asking for a friend - is Sean Payton that big a deal?
22h ago

Credit: NBC Sports and NFL Network

Bradley’s Buzz: Asking for a friend - is Sean Payton that big a deal?
22h ago

Credit: Ariel Hart

Georgia GOP leaders aim for state control of ACA exchange
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Phil Skinner

Epps Aviation at PDK sold to national firm
18h ago
Hartsfield-Jackson begins work on North parking deck, closing off spaces
21h ago
Hartsfield-Jackson’s relocated cellphone lot drives some off-track
Featured

Here’s how to watch the green comet tonight
45m ago
Misunderstood coyotes did not evolve to eat your pets, expert says
Things to do for Black History Month
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top