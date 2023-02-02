Delta Amex cardholders now get discount on mileage award flights

Explore Delta to further curb SkyClub access amid demand surge

The airline last month announced that as of Feb. 1, SkyMiles members get free Wi-Fi on most of Delta’s domestic aircraft.

Delta’s partnership with American Express is a lucrative part of the business that brings in billions of dollars a year for the airline. Airlines generate significant revenue by selling miles to credit card issuers, and Delta brought in $5.5 billion from its AmEx partnership last year.

Explore Elite frequent flier status will soon be further out of reach on Delta

To get the 15% discount, those with a qualifying Delta AmEx card can sign into their SkyMiles account on Delta’s website or app and choose “Shop with Miles.” When checking out, the miles discount will be applied.

The discount only applies to Delta-operated flights, not flights on Delta partner carriers, and does not apply to taxes and fees.