Delta to further limit access to Sky Clubs amid crowding, long lines

Explore Elite frequent flier status will soon be further out of reach on Delta

The airline will also no longer grant club entry to elite-level frequent fliers traveling internationally in the main cabin or Comfort+. Elite SkyMiles members flying internationally must be in Premium Select or Delta One business class to enter.

Delta will also no longer allow passengers flying on Basic Economy tickets to enter the clubs, unless they have a Platinum American Express card that has a $695 annual fee, or a similar premium AmEx that grants access such as a Centurion or SkyMiles Reserve card.

Delta said its “measures to curb Club overcrowding” include a club occupancy tracker to launch for Atlanta clubs in mid-December in the Delta mobile app. It is also using priority entry lanes in Atlanta for international business class, diamond-level and Delta 360 elite frequent fliers, and plans to roll out the priority lanes at more of its largest clubs.

The airline is also expanding its lounges, including a planned renovation of the Concourse E Sky Club, which will be more than 18,000 square feet when it is completed in winter 2023.