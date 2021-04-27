Customer scores for Delta, US airlines hit record in pandemic - study

Dallas-based Southwest, the second-largest carrier in Atlanta, has maintained a high satisfaction score in the ranking for years, though JetBlue Airways has taken the top spot in some years.

In the previous ACSI travel report, which covered roughly the first six months of the pandemic, Southwest ranked higher than Delta overall, with good scores for value and the check-in process, while Delta ranked highest for cleanliness and seat comfort.

A ranking of airlines in the American Customer Satisfaction Index for 2020 and 2021. Source: ACSI

The lowest-ranked airlines were ultra low-cost carriers Frontier and Spirit, which charge extra for carry-on luggage as well as checked bags. The airlines also charge for in-flight beverages and snacks.

The report is based on interviews with 7,898 customers from April 2020 through March 28, 2021. ACSI is a national economic indicator started at the University of Michigan and licensed to American Customer Satisfaction Index LLC.