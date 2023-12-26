BreakingNews
Hartsfield-Jackson is hectic post-holiday with lengthy security lines

Hartsfield-Jackson is hectic post-holiday with lengthy security lines

Prolonged security lines confront travelers the Tuesday after Christmas
Breaking News Alert

Credit: admin

Credit: admin

Atlanta Airport Blog
By and
Updated 53 minutes ago

Passengers are complaining of prolonged waits to check bags and pass through security at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, with lines into the baggage claim areas, as the second half of the Christmas holiday rush gets underway.

Hartsfield-Jackson is advising travelers to get to the airport 2.5 to 3 hours before their flights, while Delta is advising its customers to get to the airport 3 hours early.

“Today is one of the busiest travel days of the year due to holiday traffic,” airport spokesman Andy Gobeil said. “We work with our partners, including our airline and law enforcement and security partners to make sure that we are staffed appropriately and are prepared for the high passenger volume. We ask our passengers during this busy time to arrive at the airport at least two and a half to three hours prior to their domestic departure.”

ExploreNavigating Hartsfield-Jackson: What to expect for holiday travel

Posted security wait times as of 9 a.m. at Hartsfield-Jackson domestic terminal ranged from 30 minutes for Pre-Check only passengers at the South checkpoint to more than an hour at the main checkpoint.

ExploreMore options to get through airport security: Delta expands Digital ID

Blizzard warnings issued for multiple Midwestern and Central Plains states are also contributing to travel delays, according to TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein. She said many canceled Christmas Day flights were rescheduled for Tuesday, compounding already heavy traveler traffic.

“So for people who were planning to fly back to the center of the country yesterday, many have had their flights cancelled until today, which is an additional factor as to why there could be longer lines today at (Hartsfield-Jackson),” she said.

Thomas Wheatley, an Axios Atlanta reporter, said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that travelers could expect “a giant mass of people and luggage” when they enter the airport.

”I’ve never seen HJIA this packed,” he wrote.

Another Twitter user was shocked to hear that there was a 90-minute wait to check a bag this morning around 8:30 a.m.

”An hour and a half, to check a bag. An hour and a half, to check a BAG!!” they wrote.

Earlier this month, Hartsfield-Jackson completed a complex and lengthy project to upgrade screening equipment that led to reduced capacity and abnormally long lines at the main domestic checkpoint.

Prolonged waits vexed travelers during construction, particularly during peak travel periods. Security lines of up to an hour, sometimes more have resulted in lines of travelers winding through baggage claim before they can clear screening.

Those who plan to park at the airport should make a reservation in advance, since parking shortages have caused frustrations for some travelers after the closure of the South economy parking lot in October. Other options include MARTA and rideshares such as Uber or Lyft.

About the Authors

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter
Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top