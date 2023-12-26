Posted security wait times as of 9 a.m. at Hartsfield-Jackson domestic terminal ranged from 30 minutes for Pre-Check only passengers at the South checkpoint to more than an hour at the main checkpoint.

Blizzard warnings issued for multiple Midwestern and Central Plains states are also contributing to travel delays, according to TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein. She said many canceled Christmas Day flights were rescheduled for Tuesday, compounding already heavy traveler traffic.

“So for people who were planning to fly back to the center of the country yesterday, many have had their flights cancelled until today, which is an additional factor as to why there could be longer lines today at (Hartsfield-Jackson),” she said.

Thomas Wheatley, an Axios Atlanta reporter, said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that travelers could expect “a giant mass of people and luggage” when they enter the airport.

”I’ve never seen HJIA this packed,” he wrote.

Domestic terminal curbside-lower level was 80 people deep. Inside you’re greeted with a giant mass of people and luggage. To get from the south to north terminal requires weaving through the baggage claim in a cordoned off line. Clear Plus is 45 minutes. — Thomas Wheatley (@thomaswheatley) December 26, 2023

Another Twitter user was shocked to hear that there was a 90-minute wait to check a bag this morning around 8:30 a.m.

”An hour and a half, to check a bag. An hour and a half, to check a BAG!!” they wrote.

The security line is outside the domestic baggage claim by carousel five. — Sailor Goon ⭐️✨ (@Nsbamb1) December 26, 2023

Earlier this month, Hartsfield-Jackson completed a complex and lengthy project to upgrade screening equipment that led to reduced capacity and abnormally long lines at the main domestic checkpoint.

Prolonged waits vexed travelers during construction, particularly during peak travel periods. Security lines of up to an hour, sometimes more have resulted in lines of travelers winding through baggage claim before they can clear screening.

We hope your holidays 🎄 were filled with cheer! With nearly 90,000 travelers passing through ATL today, ✈️ we have some tips to make your travel experience as smooth as possible:



⏲️Arrive Early

🚗Find Parking https://t.co/zifLuO2HPQ

👮Security Wait Times https://t.co/QelEggQ7tO — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) December 26, 2023

Those who plan to park at the airport should make a reservation in advance, since parking shortages have caused frustrations for some travelers after the closure of the South economy parking lot in October. Other options include MARTA and rideshares such as Uber or Lyft.