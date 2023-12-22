“We’ve got our checkpoints open early,” Spinden said. The heaviest flow of passengers started at around 6 a.m., he said. Then, “pretty much everything is busy.” Staff at the airport were directing travelers to different checkpoints to balance the volume between the airport’s four security checkpoints in the domestic terminal: Main, South, North and Lower North.

Wait times at Atlanta airport security checkpoints ranged from less than 15 minutes to about half an hour early Friday morning, depending on the checkpoint and time.

After the morning rush, another period of heavy traffic at the airport is expected to start at around 12:30 p.m. Spinden said.

Hartsfield-Jackson is advising travelers to get to the airport 2.5 hours before their flights, while Delta is advising its customers to get to the airport 3 hours early.

Those who plan to park at the airport should make a reservation in advance, since parking shortages have caused frustrations for some travelers after the closure of the South economy parking lot in October. Other options include MARTA and rideshares such as Uber or Lyft.

Saturday will be busy at the international terminal, particularly with people flying to the Caribbean for the holidays, Spinden said. TSA plans are to add more staff on overtime at the international terminal to screen passengers at the the security checkpoint.

While standing in a long line to check bags for a flight at the domestic terminal Friday morning, Atlanta resident Kim Swanigan said “This is bad.”

She arrived for her flight to Chicago more than two hours early, however, and saw that security wait times were about 20 minutes according to the airport’s website when she checked.

Swanigan said she travels often and has TSA PreCheck and Clear memberships, “so I should be able to navigate a little bit faster.”

Jordaan Houston, who lives in Lilburn, arrived at the airport with his wife more than three hours early for a trip to Denver — after hearing from friends about lengthy waits at the airport over the Thanksgiving travel period.

Houston said security screening seemed to be moving quickly on Friday morning, but “We’ve heard about the long lines,” Houston said. “We didn’t want to risk it.”

Auto club AAA said about 3.6 million people in Georgia are forecast to travel either by road, air or other means during the Christmas and year-end holiday period from Saturday to Jan. 1. It will be the busiest year-end holiday travel season ever for the state, the auto club said.