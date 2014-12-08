BreakingNews
Ossoff demands update from postmaster general on mail delays
Metro Atlanta

Atlanta DJ accused of hiring hit man to kill wife

Andre Jason Pugh

Andre Jason Pugh
By Aaron Gould Sheinin
Dec 8, 2014

An Atlanta DJ was arrested last week by East Point police and now faces charges of murder in an alleged conspiracy to have his wife killed.

Andre Jason Pugh, known professionally as DJ Awesome, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Saturday. He is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit first degree burglary.

Lt. Cliff Chandler with the East Point Police Department told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Pugh and another person were arrested for allegedly hiring someone to kill Pugh’s wife. Tiffany Pugh was found murdered on Nov. 23, Chandler said.

Aaron Gould Sheinin
