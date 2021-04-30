At least 14 shootings on metro Atlanta roadways this year leave 4 dead, others injured

Atlanta police believe Ohiembor was the victim of road rage on I-75 near Edgewood Avenue in the early morning hours of April 25. She’s among the victims of at least 14 shootings so far this year on metro Atlanta interstates and roadways. Four people have been killed, others injured.

Investigators believe many of the shootings, including several that have been deadly, may have been the result of driving disputes. In many cases, the shooters drive away before witnesses have enough information to help police track them down. No arrests have been made in a majority of the cases.

Most recently, a man was shot while traveling on I-20 Thursday afternoon near downtown Atlanta, according to police. The victim told investigators he was driving westbound on I-20 and when he attempted to get over into the right lane to exit on Windsor Street, the driver of a Dodge cut him off. The Dodge’s driver then fired approximately 12 shots at the victim’s Ford pickup, striking him in the stomach.

Most of the shootings have happened near downtown Atlanta, but some have been reported on suburban roadways, including in Gwinnett, Clayton, Paulding and Coweta counties.

The year’s first interstate shooting death happened Jan. 4.

Around 12:30 p.m. that day, a driver was found shot inside his car on I-20 West at Capitol Avenue, according to Atlanta police. An officer at the scene found the man sitting in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his head. The driver, 32-year-old Ernesto Anderson, was unconscious but still breathing when he was taken to the hospital, according to police. The father of four died the following day.

In February, four more shootings were reported on Atlanta roads. Two people were killed in separate incidents, including 33-year-old Solomon Howard and 28-year-old Jarmel Jowers.

February 25, 2021 Atlanta: The eastbound lanes of I-20 were closed for more than three hours Thursday morning, Feb. 25, 2021 after a man was found shot inside his vehicle in downtown Atlanta. Police discovered the body of a 33-year-old driver slumped in a wrecked orange Land Rover on the ramp to the Downtown Connector. Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

On Feb. 11, a Grammy-nominated songwriter and rapper from Atlanta said he was chased and shot while driving, causing him to crash his Bentley.

Cydel Charles Young, 36, a songwriter and rapper also known as Cyhi the Prynce, posted a lengthy account of the incident on Instagram, saying “there was an attempt on my life.” His narrative was largely confirmed by an Atlanta police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Young was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital afterward with a minor injury to his hand, police said.

“I was born and raised in Atlanta, GA, and I have tremendous love for my city ... but it’s chaotic out here,” Young wrote in the Instagram post. “So everyone that’s in Atlanta right now, please protect yourself, stay out the way and be careful, because it could all be over in a split second.”

On March 5, a Houston rapper was fatally shot on I-85 in Gwinnett County, according to police.

Chucky Trill, whose legal name was Corey Detiege, was found shot inside a vehicle near the Jimmy Carter Boulevard exit about 3 a.m. and later died at a hospital. He was 33. According to police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn, investigators believe the shots were fired into Detiege’s car from another vehicle.

“Obviously these types of shootings are very concerning for the police department,” Flynn said after the shooting. “Not only do you have the two vehicles involved in the shooting, but you also have multiple people that are driving on the interstate that could also be victims in these types of crimes.”

An hour before Trill was shot, a man was shot and injured on I-75 in Clayton County, according to police.

On April 3, the assistant general manager for Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Jason Phillips, was on his way to work about 3 p.m. when a man driving a white Nissan Maxima cut him off. Phillips then heard gunshots and realized he’d been hit in the leg. He was treated for his injuries at Grady.

“They told me I was extremely lucky,” Phillips said. “Two inches higher and it would have gotten an artery. Any lower and it would have got a bone.”

Also in April, roadway shootings were reported in both Coweta and Paulding counties. In Coweta, investigators arrested a woman’s co-worker two days after she was shot while driving on I-85. No arrests have been made in Paulding, where investigators believe a dispute between people in two vehicles led to shots being fired, striking a third car on April 22.

Ohiembor, the victim injured in the shooting on I-75 near Edgewood Avenue, isn’t sure police will ever be able to catch the man who drove close to her friend’s SUV and flashed his lights before firing a shot. She’ll have the bullet removed from her hip Tuesday and she’s hoping she will be able to send it to an Atlanta detective as evidence.

“Whether they get caught or not, I’m at peace that I’m still alive,” she said. “But I do want them to get caught.”

ROADWAY SHOOTINGS

At least 14 shootings have been reported this year on metro Atlanta interstates and roadways

Jan. 4: Around 12:30 p.m., a driver was found shot inside his car on I-20 West at Capitol Avenue

Feb. 1: A Clayton County man was arrested after he allegedly fired multiple shots at another driver on I-75

Feb. 10: A double shooting on I-85 in Midtown left one man dead and another injured

Feb. 11: A Grammy-nominated songwriter and rapper, Cydel Charles Young, was chased and shot while driving

Feb. 25: A man was found shot to death inside his vehicle on I-20 in downtown Atlanta.

March 5: Houston rapper Chucky Trill was fatally shot on I-85 in Gwinnett County, according to police. An hour earlier, a man survived after being shot while on I-75 in Clayton County.

March 6: A man was grazed by a bullet on I-285 in DeKalb County

April 2: A 29-year-old man was shot while driving on I-20 in southwest Atlanta

April 3: The assistant general manager for Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q was shot on I-20 near the Downtown Connector

April 20: A woman told Coweta County deputies that a man in a ski mask shot her on I-85

April 22: Paulding County investigators believe a dispute between people in two vehicles led to shots being fired, striking a third car on Macland Road

April 25: An Ohio woman visiting Atlanta was shot while in the backseat of a friend’s SUV on I-75 around 2 a.m.

April 29: Investigators believe an Atlanta man was shot in the stomach as he attempted to exit I-20 westbound near downtown Atlanta