1 killed, 1 injured in road rage shooting; GBI investigating

An Athens man was killed and another was injured Saturday morning during a road rage shooting on a Barrow County highway, authorities said.
Barrow deputies responded to a 911 call shortly after midnight and discovered two men shot inside a car near the westbound lanes of Ga. 316, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in a news release.
Ketravian Tyvon Cole, 20, had been shot multiple times near Jackson Trail Road and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second Athens man was rushed to the hospital, authorities said. His condition wasn’t immediately available.
“Preliminary information indicates a dark-colored sedan, unknown make and model, pulled up beside the victims’ vehicle and opened fire,” the GBI said. “There were no descriptions of suspects.”
The state highway was shut down for several hours as deputies interviewed witnesses and investigated the deadly shooting, the sheriff’s office said Saturday morning. The GBI was called in to assist with the investigation.
Saturday’s incident was at least the 15th shooting on a metro Atlanta roadway this year, and the fifth that left someone dead.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Barrow County deputies at 770-307-3080 or the GBI at 706-552-2309. Tipsters can also call 1-800-597-8477 or submit information on the GBI’s website.
