Stray bullet strikes car traveling on Macland Road in Paulding

Paulding County investigators believe a dispute between people in two vehicles led to shots being fired, striking a third car, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.
On April 22, two cars were traveling east on Macland Road near the intersection of Ida Lane around 5:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. That’s when shots were fired from one vehicle to another.
Those two vehicles turned onto Mount Tabor Church Road and were not spotted again, the sheriff’s office said. A bullet struck another vehicle, but no one was injured.
The two cars involved are believed to be a silver, four-door Nissan and a black sedan, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information about these vehicles or the incident is asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-443-3015. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 770-443-3047.
The incident is at least the 12th this year involving shots fired on metro Atlanta roadways.