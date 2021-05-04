ajc logo
Driver critically injured in shooting, crash on DeKalb highway

Police believe Tuesday's shooting began as a fight in a nearby apartment complex.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News

News | 33 minutes ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times and crashing his car on a busy DeKalb County highway, police said.

The latest shooting on a metro Atlanta road happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday along U.S. 78 near North Druid Hills Road, authorities said. DeKalb police responded to call about a wreck, but arrived to find a man inside the wrecked car with multiple gunshot wounds, a department spokeswoman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The victim, who was not identified, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators do not believe the incident was the result of road rage, however.

“It appears that the altercation began as a dispute at a nearby apartment complex that then turned mobile,” DeKalb spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said.

The shooting remains under investigation, and DeKalb police did not say whether they had identified any suspects in the case. There have been at least 16 shootings on metro Atlanta’s roadways since the start of the year, five of which have been fatal.

