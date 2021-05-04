Driver critically injured in shooting, crash on DeKalb highway

The latest shooting on a metro Atlanta road happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday along U.S. 78 near North Druid Hills Road, authorities said. DeKalb police responded to call about a wreck, but arrived to find a man inside the wrecked car with multiple gunshot wounds, a department spokeswoman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The victim, who was not identified, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators do not believe the incident was the result of road rage, however.