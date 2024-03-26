A.M. ATL: New MARTA stations en route

Morning, y’all! Storms moved into much of the metro area this morning and may stick around all day long. High temperatures around 60 degrees.

Today’s newsletter offers the latest on the sale of Gwinnett County’s former Olympic venue, a chat with the attorney who led efforts to oust Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and the Hawks’ stunning comeback win. And if you’re feeling lucky: Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is over $1.1 billion.

But first, let’s talk trains.

***

MORE MARTA

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Four new MARTA stations, at least one of which will connect heavy rail to the Beltline for the very first time.

That’s the biggest bombshell Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens dropped during his state of the city address on Monday. MARTA hasn’t added new train stops in nearly a quarter century.

The first stop: The main target of Dickens’ touting is a new station he said will land between the existing West End and Oakland City stations. That would make it the third stop south of Five Points on the gold and red lines.

Why there? It’s right on the Westside Beltline — and right next to the future home of Murphy Crossing, a mixed-use project that officials say is key to the Beltline’s affordable housing goals.

Tell me more: Just last week, the Beltline and Invest Atlanta announced they’d picked a development team for the Murphy Crossing project. The vision for the 20-acre site, which used to host the State Farmers Market: up to 180,000 square feet of commercial space and about 1,100 housing units.

Of those units, 30% must be reserved for low-income families.

About those other stations: They’re not saying much official yet! But we do know the additional three stops would also be “infill” stations (read: not added to the end of a line.)

There are some pre-existing possibilities, too. The list of potential projects that didn’t receive funding in Atlanta’s 2016 “More MARTA” vote included these infill stations:

A Buckhead stop between Arts Center and Lindbergh.

A northwest Atlanta stop between Ashby and Bankhead.

And a northeast Atlanta stop between King Memorial and Inman Park/Reynoldstown.

So those are certainly potential options, though a potential funding source for any of this remains a mystery.

More context: The announcement also came amid a pitched debate about light rail circling the actual Beltline. Dickens recently raised questions about the feasibility of the project — and didn’t mention it in Monday’s speech.

Might adding more heavy rail stations adjacent to the popular trail be the city’s new approach? Dickens’ office told the AJC more information will arrive “in the coming days.”

Want to dive deeper on any of these issues? Start with these links:

***

FROM THE ‘BURBS

» Gwinnett commissioners expect to vote tonight on selling the site of the county’s former Olympic tennis venue. A developer plans to build a Costco.

» Katie Rinderle, the former teacher fired for reading a book about gender norms to her fifth-graders, asked Cobb County Superior Court to overturn her termination.

» Please enjoy this video of police using a front-end loader to chase — and ultimately topple — a disgruntled sanitation worker in another front-end loader.

***

SPRING FLYERS

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport expects more than 7.6 million people to pass through its gates during the spring break travel period. Friday should be the busiest day and officials suggest arriving 2 1/2 hours before domestic flights.

» Creative ideas to keep kids entertained during spring break

***

ATTORNEY TALKS

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

In a new interview with the AJC, defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant said responsibility to her client drove efforts to oust Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the 2020 election interference case. “I didn’t feel like I had a lot of choice,” Merchant said.

More excerpts here. Or listen to the latest episode of the AJC’s Trump indictment podcast.

Elsewhere in Trumpworld:

A disciplinary trial attempting to strip the law license of former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, a Fulton County co-defendant, starts today in Washington, D.C.

A New York appeals court agreed to hold off on collecting the recent $454 million civil fraud judgment against Trump. But only if he puts up $175 million within 10 days.

The former president’s New York hush money case has a trial date: April 15.

***

CEASE-FIRE RESOLUTION

The U.N. Security Council issued its first demand to halt fighting in Gaza, calling for a cease-fire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The U.S. abstained from the vote.

Hamas, meanwhile, rejected the latest proposal put forward by international mediators.

***

BRIDGE COLLAPSE

A major bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, snapped and collapsed after a container ship rammed into early this morning. Several vehicles fell into the river below; rescuers were searching for at least seven people.

***

CA-CAW!

Credit: Jason Getz Credit: Jason Getz

The Hawks trailed the NBA-leading Celtics by 30 points Monday night — and came all the way back to win, 120-118. De’Andre Hunter hit a clutch (if slightly misguided) three-pointer to seal the victory.

More sports highlights:

Count hitting, a healthy rotation and a full mastery of their mojo among the five things the Braves need to win the World Series.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank says the team doesn’t believe it tampered before signing quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Georgia men’s basketball takes on Ohio State tonight in the NIT quarterfinals (7 p.m. on ESPN).

U.S. Soccer officials plan to break ground on their new headquarters in Fayette County on April 8.

***

STAYING POWER

Reesa Teesa — the social media sensation known for her series of “Who TF Did I Marry?” TikTok videos — will deliver the keynote address when CultureCon comes to Clark Atlanta University next month.

AUC students get free admission to the conference aimed at Black and brown creatives.

***

ON THIS DATE

March 26, 1988

Officials stripped Miss Atlanta of her crown.

Faith Anne Brown said pageant runners initially asked her to resign because there were “too many conflicts” and she was “difficult to work with.” One distraught organizer said Brown “wouldn’t wear the dress they wanted her to wear, or she wouldn’t wear her hair the way they wanted her to. Just silly, picky stuff.”

Those responsible for the decision didn’t explain.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

AJC photographer John Spink captured Atlanta firefighters at work at the McDonald’s on Northside Drive in Midtown after the restaurant’s sign caught fire.

***

ONE MORE THING

Before we go, check out this lovely dispatch about five UGA students who went on a road trip — and ended up saving a family from their submerged vehicle. “There is a reason to every little thing,” one of the students said.

***

