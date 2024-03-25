Georgia teacher fired for reading controversial book appeals state verdict

A Cobb County teacher who was fired for reading a book that challenges gender norms to fifth graders is appealing the Georgia Board of Education’s decision to uphold her termination.

Katie Rinderle filed an appeal last week asking the Cobb County Superior Court to reverse her termination and to expunge her employment and disciplinary records.

She was removed from her Due West Elementary classroom in March 2023 after reading students a book called “My Shadow is Purple” by Scott Stuart. Some parents complained to the school’s principal that they were not informed about the content of the book ahead of time. Rinderle maintained throughout a two-day hearing and afterward that the book was about inclusivity. She was fired in August, and filed an appeal the next month.