Education

Georgia teacher fired for reading controversial book appeals state verdict

Teacher Katie Rinderle (center) and her attorneys Craig Goodmark (left) and Mike Tafelski (right) watch as the Cobb County school board prepares to vote on Rinderle’s case at a meeting in Marietta on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. The school board later voted to fire Rinderle, who read a book that challenges gender norms to fifth grade students. (Arvin Temkar/arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Teacher Katie Rinderle (center) and her attorneys Craig Goodmark (left) and Mike Tafelski (right) watch as the Cobb County school board prepares to vote on Rinderle’s case at a meeting in Marietta on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. The school board later voted to fire Rinderle, who read a book that challenges gender norms to fifth grade students. (Arvin Temkar/arvin.temkar@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

A Cobb County teacher who was fired for reading a book that challenges gender norms to fifth graders is appealing the Georgia Board of Education’s decision to uphold her termination.

Katie Rinderle filed an appeal last week asking the Cobb County Superior Court to reverse her termination and to expunge her employment and disciplinary records.

She was removed from her Due West Elementary classroom in March 2023 after reading students a book called “My Shadow is Purple” by Scott Stuart. Some parents complained to the school’s principal that they were not informed about the content of the book ahead of time. Rinderle maintained throughout a two-day hearing and afterward that the book was about inclusivity. She was fired in August, and filed an appeal the next month.

ExploreFired Cobb teacher files lawsuit challenging classroom censorship laws

Rinderle, another Cobb teacher and the Georgia Association of Educators filed a lawsuit in February accusing the state’s second-largest school district of discrimination. The complaint stated that the teachers fear discipline under Cobb’s policies for “actively and openly supporting their LGBTQ students.”

Rinderle is believed to be the first public school teacher in Georgia to face consequences under state laws passed in 2022 that limit what teachers are allowed to discuss in the classroom. The discrimination lawsuit is the first federal challenge to the Georgia policies, her attorneys said in a news release from the Southern Poverty Law Center last month.

In the most recent appeal, Rinderle and her attorneys maintain what they’ve said since she was fired: The district’s decision to fire her was “arbitrary, capricious, an error of law, lacking sufficient evidence and a gross abuse of discretion.”

The Georgia Board of Education unanimously affirmed the firing in February. In its 21-page review, it found that Cobb’s policies are not “unconstitutionally vague,” as Rinderle and her attorneys alleged, and that her firing was not a “predetermined outcome.”

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

McDonald’s marquee in Midtown Atlanta goes up in flames
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Wise Smith to forge ahead with challenge against Willis in Fulton DA race

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Turning offices into homes could help Atlanta, but no ‘silver bullet’
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Turning offices into homes could help Atlanta, but no ‘silver bullet’
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Attorney in Fulton Trump case fights to keep his law license
54m ago
The Latest

Gwinnett seeks to accelerate learning for students behind in math, reading
Athletes suing NCAA, Georgia schools speak about transgender rules
See which metro Atlanta schools are closing for April 8 solar eclipse
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta