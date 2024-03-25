Arts and Culture

Atlanta’s Reesa Teesa to give CultureCon keynote address at Clark Atlanta

The social media star went viral for her ‘Who TF Did I Marry?” TikTok series.
Atlanta resident and social media star Reesa Teesa, whose real name is Tareasa Johnson, will give a keynote address at the inaugural CultureCon on Campus at Clark Atlanta University on April 12, 2024. Reesa Teesa went viral for her TikTok series that chronicled her turbulent relationship with her ex-husband. Photo credit: Courtney Sofia Yates

By
1 minute ago

The success keeps flowing for Reesa Teesa.

Today, CultureCon, a popular conference for Black and brown creatives, announced the social media sensation Reesa Teesa will deliver a keynote address during the inaugural CultureCon on Campus at Clark Atlanta University.

The free event will take place on April 12. It’s open to all students at the Atlanta University Center. Students can sign up via culturecononcampus.splashthat.com.

Reesa Teesa will share her journey on navigating digital storytelling and having a viral moment.

“The opportunity to speak at CultureCon On Campus is an honor,” Reesa Teesa said in a statement. “I look forward to engaging with the students and sharing how my storytelling birthed and catapulted a new career path that will hopefully inspire and empower students to fearlessly pursue their creative endeavors.”

Formed in 2016, CultureCon is one of the fastest-growing conferences for creatives of color who want to enhance their brands. It’s the marquee event of the Creative Collective NYC. Past speakers have included Issa Rae, Spike Lee, John Legend and more.

Its first-ever CultureCon on Campus, presented by Max, will feature a full day of giveaways, panel conversations, a job fair, interactive workshops, food trucks and more.

Reesa Teesa, whose real name is Tareasa Johnson, went viral last month for her 50-part TikTok series “Who TF Did I Marry?” In it, the Atlanta resident talked about her extremely disturbing six-month marriage to her ex-husband, whom she referred to as “Legion.” Her account was so messy and entertaining that she garnered over 400 million views. She now has nearly 4 million followers on the platform. Since then, she’s talked about her experience on “Good Morning America” and “The Tamron Hall Show.”

“We’re excited to have Reesa Teesa join us at the inaugural CultureCon On Campus as our keynote speaker,” said Imani Ellis, founder of the Creative Collective NYC and CultureCon. “Her authentic approach to storytelling has captivated audiences worldwide. We believe it perfectly aligns with our mission and will resonate with our audience.”

IF YOU GO

CultureCon on Campus

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 12. Free RSVP (while spaces last). Clark Atlanta University. 223 James P. Brawley Drive SW, Atlanta. 404-880-8000, culturecononcampus.splashthat.com.

